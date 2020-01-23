Sources: Seattle Police identify two suspects in downtown shooting that killed 1, injured 7 others

SEATTLE, Wash. (KCPQ) — Investigators have identified two suspects in Wednesday’s shooting in downtown Seattle that killed one person and injured seven others.

Marquise Tolbert and William Ray Tolliver, both 24 years old, have a history with law enforcement and are considered armed and dangerous. Call 911 if you see them.

3RD AND PINE UPDATE: Detectives have identified two suspects in yesterday's shooting. Marquise Latrelle Tolbert (age 24, 6'1" 200 lbs) and William Ray Tolliver (age 24, 6'0" 145 lbs). Both men are considered armed and dangerous. Call 911 if you see them or know where they are. pic.twitter.com/vgg7Uez3zN — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) January 23, 2020

Both suspects had warrants out for their arrest prior to the shooting. One of the men has been arrested at least 44 times and has at least 20 criminal convictions. The other man has at least 15 convictions and 21 arrests.

The chaotic scene unfolded around 5 p.m. during rush hour, when the bus-only 3rd Avenue is full of commuters who take public transit to get to and from downtown.

Police said a fight that started outside of the McDonald’s at 3rd Avenue and Pine Street escalated and multiple people started shooting. A woman between 40 and 50 years old was killed. Seven others were injured and taken to Harborview Medical Center.

Susan Gregg, a spokeswoman for Harborview, gave the following updates on the shooting victims Thursday morning. All but three of the shooting victims had been released from the hospital:

9-YEAR-OLD BOY – SATISFACTORY

55-YEAR-OLD WOMAN – SERIOUS

32-YEAR-OLD MAN – SATISFACTORY

21-YEAR-OLD MAN – DISCHARGED

34-YEAR-OLD MAN – DISCHARGED

35-YEAR-OLD MAN – DISCHARGED

49-YEAR-OLD MAN – DISCHARGED

The incident happened on the heels of another shooting a few blocks away, where a suspect was shot by Seattle Police officers and county deputies after he allegedly rammed a patrol car with a car and pulled out a gun. Officers rushed from that scene to 3rd and Pine after reports of a “mass casualty” incident.

Police are asking people with photos or videos of the shooting to submit the evidence here.

You can also submit information, photos or videos related to the shooting to Crime Stoppers for a $1,000 cash reward. Use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).