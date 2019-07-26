South Africa opens its first insect-only restaurant

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (CNN/WNCN) — South Africa has opened its first insect-only restaurant, serving dishes like Mopani worm polenta and bug-based ice cream.

Anyone craving those Mopani worms? What about back soldier fly larvae croquettes?

These dishes are now available in Cape Town, South Africa — the country’s first insect-only restaurant.

The pop up — called the “Insect Experience” — offers bug-composed dishes under Chef Mario Barnard, who said the goal is to make the meals “visually pleasing for everybody.”

According to restaurant officials, the insects are locally sourced and some even have a nutty flavor profile.

The Insect Experience also offers its own bug-based ice cream.

Barnard says the plan is to take the restaurant from a pop-up to a “standalone dining establishment.”

