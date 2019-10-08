South Carolina man sentenced in East Tennessee in meth ring case

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A South Carolina man has been sentenced to almost 20 years in federal prison after pleading guilty in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, launder money and possess firearms in connection with trafficking.

The U.S. attorney’s office in East Tennessee said 49-year-old Leonard Wayne Mullinax, of Gaffney, was sentenced Monday to 19 years and seven months. Prosecutors said Gaffney said he had supplied 48-year-old co-defendant Edward Walters of Surgoinsville, Tennessee, with more than 8 pounds (4 kilograms) of methamphetamine for about a year. Walters is awaiting sentencing.

Six others from Tennessee and South Carolina were previously sentenced to terms ranging from 10 years to about 16 1/2 years.

