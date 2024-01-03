CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — The political director of the South Carolina Republican Party and her mother are facing assault charges after their arrests overnight by Conway police.

Braylee Estep, 22, and Michele Stalvey Estep, 53, are charged with third-degree assault and battery by a mob, according to online booking records for the J. Reuben Long Detention Center. They both posted $5,000 bonds Wednesday afternoon and were released from jail.

Michele Stalvey Estep

The charges stem from an alleged fight on Dec. 23 at the Stalvey’s Watering Hole bar located in the 1600 block of 4th Avenue in Conway, according to a police report obtained by News13. A third woman identified only as a suspect in the report has not been charged.

Police called to the area to look into a vandalism complaint and talked to a witness and a victim, who said they were drinking at the bar when the third woman’s boyfriend began “hovering over them” and calling them vulgar names, the police report said.

The victim and the witness then left to go outside to their vehicle while another person paid their bar tab, the report said. They later became cold because of a longer-than-anticipated wait and went back inside while the bill was being paid.

After the bill was paid, the report said there was more “bickering” between the parties, and according to the report, Michele Estep heard the commotion and then heard the victim say something negative about her daughter.

Then, as the victim and witness were in their car and about to leave, the report said Braylee Estep began banging on a window. One one point, the report said all three suspects were at the car window, and when the door was opened, they allegedly began to “hit and assault the victim repeatedly.”

During the fight, the report said the third woman grabbed a cup from inside the vehicle and hit the outside of the vehicle, causing three large dents. The witness was then able to put the car in reverse and drive to another location to call emergency services.

News13 has asked the Republican Party for a comment or statement but has not received a response.

A bio on the Republican Party’s website indicates that Braylee Estep graduated from the University of South Carolina in December 2021 with a political science degree. She also attended Conway High School, according to an Horry County Schools document.

She served as an intern with the SCGOP’s Victory Program in Myrtle Beach and has been involved in multiple statewide campaigns, the bio said.

During the 2022 election cycle, she served as the regional field director in Georgia for the race between Gov. Brian Kemp and Herschel Walker. Her bio says she made more than 500,000 grassroot connections during that race.

More recently, in 2023, she worked on the reorganization process of the 7th Congressional District in South Carolina, according to her bio.

The Estep family operates Stalvey’s Bait and Tackle in Conway, the bio says.