South Carolina woman wins ‘Toilet Paper Wedding Dress Challenge’

New York (CBS)– Brides can spend upwards of thousands of dollars on their dream wedding dresses. They also might look for fabric all over the world. However, those who competed in the 15th annual Toilet Paper Wedding Dress Competition in New York City could purchase their “fabric” in the toilet paper aisle at Walmart!

TLC aired the finale of the show, “Toilet Paper Wedding Dress Challenge” Sunday. Fifteen hundred entries were widdled down Top 10.

The winning entry was a crocheted wedding dress from a woman in South Carolina. It was made by Mimoza Haska of Surfside Beach. She used forty-eight rolls of Quilted Northern Plus for the creation. It took her more than 400 hours to sew. She received a $10,000 prize.

The event was presented by Charm Weddings and Quilted Northern and includes judges from the television show “Say Yes to the Dress Atlanta” and fashion editor of Marie Claire magazine.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now