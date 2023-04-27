RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – A road in south Raleigh will close temporarily as the North Carolina Turnpike Authority continues its completion of I-540.

Crews are constructing the southern portion of I-540 project, which will extend the Triangle Expressway from N.C. 55 Bypass to I-40.

On or around May 1, the North Carolina Department of Transportation said Sauls Road between Community Garden Road and Pondsedge Trail is scheduled to close to through traffic. The closure will last about five weeks.

To lessen impacts to the Garner Fire Department Station 2 and Juniper Level Missionary Baptist Church, contractors are closing Sauls Road to allow for ongoing construction and the connection of the newly-constructed Sauls Road bridge over the future Toll N.C. 540 to existing pavement.

NCDOT said the closure and detour has been coordinated with the Garner Fire Department Station 2 and will allow for continued operations during construction activities. The Juniper Level Missionary Baptist Church will continue to operate during this time, as well.

This work is weather dependent, NCDOT said. Road closure and detour signs will be installed. Access to properties along Sauls Road will be maintained throughout the scheduled closure from the south or the north.

Drivers are strongly encouraged to plan to avoid the area, if possible. If drivers must be in the area, they are advised to take the detour routes by following signs along the roadway. The detour routes will be as follows:

To Sauls Road North of N.C. 540:

South on Sauls Road to Pagan Road (Turn right onto Pagan Road)

West on Pagan Road to Holland Church Road (Turn right onto Holland Church Road)

North on Holland Church Road to Ten Ten Road (Turn right onto Ten Ten Road)

East on Ten Ten Road to Sauls Road (Turn right onto Sauls Road)

To Sauls Road South of N.C. 540:

North on Sauls Road to Ten Ten Road (Turn left onto Ten Ten Road)

West on Ten Ten Road to Holland Church Road (Turn left onto Holland Church Road)

South on Holland Church Road to Pagan Road (Turn left onto Pagan Road)

East on Pagan Road to Sauls Road (Turn left onto Sauls Road)

Drivers should use caution and slow down while traveling through the work zones and detour routes.