1 airlifted to hospital after shooting at resort hotel in Pigeon Forge

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Pigeon Forge Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured at a resort hotel late Friday afternoon.

Shortly after officers found the victim, the person was airlifted to an area hospital for treatment.

Law enforcement officers say the shooting happened at the Cold Creek Resort.

James Tipton performs maintenance work at the resort. He says he never heard a commotion or an argument.

He says he went to a nearby store and when he came back, there was blood everywhere.

“I just started following the blood trail. I come in here and find him in the room inside the door right here covered in blood and then by then we called the cops and the ambulance and had him come out here and wait in front.” Tipton said.

Tipton says guns are not allowed at the resort under any circumstances.

