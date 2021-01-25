1 arrested, 1 sought in connection with murder of South Carolina teacher

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) – Deputies in South Carolina arrested one man and are searching for a second suspect who may be tied to a deadly shooting that happened in Orangeburg in December.

According to the sheriff’s office, Aloysius Green was charged with the shooting death of 49-year-old Karl Williams, who was a popular school teacher in Orangeburg County.

Green has also been charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting that happened this past week.

Now, investigators are looking for 18-year-old Calik Guinyard of Pelion, South Carolina. Officials have identified Guinyard as another suspect in the deadly shooting. He also faces a murder charge.

If you have any information about Guinyard’s whereabouts, please call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550.

You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.