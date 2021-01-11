1 arrested after woman injured in possible stabbing in Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke authorities say one person is in custody after a woman was hurt in the 1700 block of Grandin Road Saturday afternoon.
Officers say the report of the incident came in at approximately 2:40 p.m. on Saturday.
The woman’s injuries may have been the result of a stabbing, but police were unable to confirm that. However, the woman was reportedly brought to the hospital for treatment.
Officials have yet to share the identity of the person who was taken into custody.
The investigation into this incident is still ongoing.
