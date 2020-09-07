1 arrested in drive-by shooting of high school football standout; 2nd suspect sought

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police say they have made one arrest in the drive-by shooting death of Green Oaks High School Senior Minnion Jackson, but their primary suspect remains at large.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, 20-year-old La’Travion Anderson, 20, was arrested Sunday night at his apartment in the 1000 block of Quail Creek. Police say he was booked into the Shreveport City Jail and charged with one count of second-degree murder after interviews with investigators.

Minnion Jackson, 17, was a Green Oaks High School student and a standout player on the football team.

The drive-by shooting happened on August 26.

Witnesses told police that Jackson was traveling down I-220 when a black SUV pulled up alongside him and opened fire on the car, striking it and Jackson multiple times. Jackson was rushed to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Kolby Moore, 20, who is still at large, was the first suspect developed by detectives, and a warrant was issued for his arrest on Friday. Moore, of the 8100 block of Hobbs Drive, also is charged with second-degree murder. His bond is set at $1 million.

Police say Moore, also known as ‘General KB,’ should be considered armed and dangerous.

Detectives are asking anyone with information as to Moore’s whereabouts to contact them at 318-673-7300#3 or 318-673-6955. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373. Crimes Stoppers will pay $2,000 for information leading to Moore’s arrest.

Police are also asking the media to share Kolby’s information to affiliates in Texas, Arkansas, Mississippi, and Georgia.

