1 dead, 2 injured in Myrtle Beach shooting and crash

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — The Horry County Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place early Saturday morning in Myrtle Beach.

According to police, the shooting took place around 12:30 a.m. on Hwy 17 near Myrtle Beach Manor, which is a senior living home.

One person was killed, and two were injured, according to police.

Peter E. Franco, 28, of Myrtle Beach died on scene after being involved in a vehicle crash during the incident, according to the Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler.

It is unclear if the death was caused by a gunshot or injuries from the crash.

An autopsy is scheduled for later this week at Medical University of South Carolina to determine the cause of death.

It is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information should call the Horry County Police Department at 843-915-8477.

LATEST HEADLINES: