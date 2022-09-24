GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has died following a fatal collision Friday night in Greenville County.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened at 6:20 p.m. on US-276.

Troopers said a 2007 Ford Focus was traveling north on Dacusville Road when it attempted to turn left onto US-276 and was hit by a 2005 Jeep Wrangler.

The driver of the Ford Focus was taken to PRISMA Health, where they later died.

The three people in the Jeep Wrangler were injured and taken to a hospital.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office has not identified the driver of the Ford Focus.