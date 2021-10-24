1 dead, 7 injured in shooting at off-campus party near Georgia university

(Shooting in Fort Valley in the 600 block of Carver Drive/ Photo credit: Georgia Bureau of Investigation)

FORT VALLEY, Ga. (WRBL) – Multiple people were shot in Fort Valley at a party Friday night.

A total of eight people were shot and one of them has died, according to officials with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

GBI officials say the shooting happened at an “off-campus party” in the 600 block of Carver Drive.

The person who died was not a student at Fort Valley State University, according to the GBI. Other information about the victims has not been released at this time.

WMAZ-TV reported that that 27-year-old Tyler French died around 3 a.m. Saturday, according to Peach County Coroner Kerry Rooks.

According to the Fort Valley Department of Public Safety, a Fort Valley State University homecoming alumni breakfast and parade have been canceled.