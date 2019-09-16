1 dead after fall from balcony at Myrtle Beach resort

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — According to a police report, the person who fell from Ocean Reef Resort balcony Saturday has died.

A death investigation is ongoing, officials said Sunday.

Officers responded just before 6 p.m. Saturday to reports of a person falling off a balcony along Ocean Boulevard.

Police said they responded to 7100 North Ocean Boulevard, which is the location of the Ocean Reef Resort.

Saturday evening, an area near the 72nd Avenue beach access was blocked off with crime scene tape.

