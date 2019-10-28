1 dead after fire destroys historic mansion owned by SC county leader

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – One person was found dead after a Sunday morning fire destroyed a historic mansion owned by a South Carolina county councilwoman.

Crews responded to a fire on Sunday around 5:14 a.m. at 6188 Badham Drive, which was the home of Dorchester County Councilwoman Harriet Holman and her family.

More than 50 first responders from Dorchester County Fire Rescue, the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, Dorchester County EMS, and the St. George Police Department responded.

Photo from Dorchester County Government

Officials say that Holman, her husband Herman, and two family members were home at the time of the fire.

One person died, but the identity and cause of death are unknown at this time.

Harriet Holman was transported to Trident Hospital for minor injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

Officials say the Historic Badham House is a complete loss. The home, built in 1906, was 10,000 square feet and is on a 40-acre lot.

North Carolina native Vernon Cosby Badham, who owned three sawmills in the area, was the builder of the home, according to The Azalea website.

George Bailey, Dorchester County Council Chairman, asked for Dorchester County residents to “pray for and respect the privacy of the Holman family during this difficult time.”

Crews were on the scene for some time working to extinguish hotspots.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by Dorchester County Fire-Rescue, the State Fire Marshal, and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

