1 dead after Walmart shoplifting incident spurs officer-involved shooting

CHESTER, S.C. (WBTV) – One person has been pronounced dead after an officer-involved shooting at a local Walmart.

The incident happened around 11:15 a.m. Saturday morning at the Chester Walmart off Highway 321 on the J A Cochran Bypass.

Initial reports were that one person was injured from the shooting. The Chester Coroner later confirmed that one person was killed Saturday afternoon.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has been called in to investigate.

Chester police confirmed that the shooting stemmed from a shoplifting incident that officers responded to.

The Chester County Sheriff’s office said that the Walmart will be closed until further notice.

Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.