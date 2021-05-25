1 dead, another injured after IHOP workers shot while on break

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/CBS Newspath) – Two employees of the IHOP restaurant in Baton Rouge were shot while on break behind the restaurant Tuesday.

One of the employees later died at a hospital. The other employee survived and is hospitalized, authorities said.

Deputies are looking for two men who witnesses say fired the shots. Both gunmen were wearing red and white-colored masks. One shooter was also wearing red pants, witnesses said.

The shooting happened just after noon Tuesday at the restaurant on Siegen Lane.

Firefighters put out a burning car in a neighborhood on Hidden Ridge Lane near Stumberg Lane after the shooting at the IHOP on Siegen Lane.

The vehicle possibly connected to the shooting, reported stolen from Denham Springs, was later found on fire several miles from the scene.

IHOP issued a statement to WAFB on Tuesday afternoon about the shooting outside of the restaurant on Siegen Lane:

“We’re currently working with the franchisee and local team to better understand the details surrounding the tragic and senseless incident that occurred at the Baton Rouge IHOP today. For now, the priority is on taking care of the guests and team members who were there. The restaurant team is working closely with and assisting authorities to piece together the events that unfolded. The restaurant is currently closed pending an investigation. This is a heartbreaking situation and our thoughts at this time are with the individuals and the families of those involved. Counseling for team members who request it, is available”.