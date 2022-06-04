LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person is dead in an officer-involved shooting Friday in Lexington County in South Carolina.

Deputies said they, along with the West Columbia Police Department, responded to the Quail Hollow Apartments around 11:19 a.m. in reference to a mental health call involving a gun.

The caller said a mental health patient threatened to shoot himself and family members, deputies said.

Upon arrival, deputies said a man ran away into the woods with a handgun and then fired shots at officials.

Multiple deputies then returned fire, killing the 19-year-old man, the sheriff’s office said.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said the man was out on bond from a 2019 murder in Richland County and was wearing an ankle monitor at the time. Deputies said he was carrying a pistol with a high-capacity drum magazine.

The Lexington County Coroner’s Office identified the man as Tyler Mehki Sincere Boages. The coroner said Boages died from multiple gunshots to his upper body.

No officers were injured.

Four deputies and two officers from the West Columbia Police Department were placed on administrative leave.

“This has been a tough day. We have a grieving mother and family dealing with these mental issues and they’re going through a tragedy right now,” said Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon. “These officers will never be the same. They had to dodge bullets and do their job today. That’s a lot of hurt. There are no winners here.”

SLED has been requested to investigate the shooting.