COLUMBIA, S.C. (WNCN) — One firefighter died and six other firefighters were injured after fighting a “massive” apartment fire in South Carolina Friday afternoon, officials said.

The fire broke out in Columbia just before 4:15 p.m. at Tropical Ridge Apartments off of Stoneridge Drive, according to the Columbia-Richland Fire Department.

During the fire “multiple people (were) rescued,” according to a statement from fire officials. Two residents of the apartments were also taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of injuries they suffered in the blaze.

The firefighter who died was with the Irmo Fire District, officials said.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to our partners at Irmo Fire District and our many dedicated firefighters following this tragic day,” the Columbia-Richland Fire Department said in a statement.

Video from the scene showed heavy damage to several apartment units.

Friday evening, Fire Chief Aubrey D. Jenkins provided an update on the incident, which fire officials called “a massive multi-alarm apartment fire.”

The building sustained heavy damage and 19 people were displaced by the fire, officials with the the Columbia-Richland Fire Department said.