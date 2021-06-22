1 hospitalized after near-drowning in Myrtle Beach surf on double red-flag day

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was hospitalized Sunday after a near drowning in the ocean in Myrtle Beach, according to the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Police were called at about 2 p.m. Sunday to the area of 100 Beach Place for an ocean rescue, according to a report obtained by WBTW. Medics were loading a 20-year-old into an ambulance when officers arrived.

A member of ocean rescue told police the man was pulled from the ocean unresponsive. He was given CPR and became responsive, according to the report. He was taken to Grand Strand Medical Center.

Police were able to talk to the man in the emergency room where he told officers what happened, according to the report.

Sunday was a double red flag day due to dangerous ocean conditions, according to the Myrtle Beach Fire Department.