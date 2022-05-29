MASONS COVE, Va. (WNCN) — Rescue crews retrieved a critically injured young man Sunday morning after he fell from the top of a mountain in the Masons Cove area of Roanoke County, officials said.

The incident was reported around 6 a.m. at the McAfee Knob summit after a man in his 20s fell about 50 feet from the summit, according to a news release from Roanoke County Fire and Rescue.

About 30 fire and rescue crew members along with three police officers responded, officials said. Three ATVs were also used in the area, which is “extremely steep and rocky,” the news release said.

After about an hour, crews got to the injured young man and gave him medical help. They then began to take him back to the top of the summit.

A wilderness medicine doctor from Carilion and other rescuers also helped carry the wounded man to an ATV. That ATV then took the victim to an awaiting medical helicopter, which flew him to Roanoke Memorial Hospital, the news release said.

“The subject’s injuries are believed to be life-threatening,” the news release said.

By 9:30 a.m., the hikers were off the trail and the rescue operation was complete.