NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person is in custody after shooting themselves in the baggage claim area of Nashville International Airport.

According to a statement from Nashville BNA, on Sunday morning just after 7 a.m., an individual entered the baggage claim area of the airport with a firearm threatening to harm themselves.

The individual then discharged the firearm and injured themselves in the process. According to Nashville BNA, that person is now in custody and is receiving medical treatment. No other major injuries were reported during the time of the incident.

Nashville International Airport passengers were surprised to learn about such a public act of violence on Easter Sunday.

“We had to stand about 15 minutes over in the baggage area to wait on our baggage to be unloaded. So for a gunman to be over there and us standing around there, it’s terrifying,” Tennessee resident Sharon Duncan said.

Between security guards and checkpoints, some BNA passengers said the airport is the last place they’d expect a gunman. Some wonder if security checkpoints should be set up before people enter the airport.

“Yea, definitely I think there should be because you don’t know [if] people are walking in with anything and this is a public area. Honestly, it’s really scary,” BNA passenger Dallas Pruett said.

Others believed Sunday’s incident represents a broader issue across the country.

“I’ve lived in Germany, Spain, England, and no one has the same gun culture as here,” international passenger Marie France-Benoit said. “It makes me nervous where I go. You hear about shootings in shopping centers or Walmarts or here or there, massage parlors. It’s just the general attitude.”

Yet, others admit Sunday’s incident could have happened anywhere.

“You don’t know what’s going to happen nowadays, you really don’t,” Pruett said.

The shooting remains under investigation.