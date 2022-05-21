SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg Police Department needs the public’s help locating a vehicle of interest involved in a shooting Saturday that killed one person and injured another near a local bar.

Officers were called to Magnolia Street around 2:20 a.m. regarding a shooting.

Police said upon arrival, they saw 31-year-old Dearrius Lynell Bobo, of Spartanburg, with a gunshot wound to his upper body lying on the sidewalk.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said Bobo was dead at the scene.

Police learned that a group of people was asked to leave the bar, named Local F.I.G, due to an argument before the shooting.

Once Bobo and another person were walking on the sidewalk away from the bar, someone in a red Toyota drove by and began shooting, police said.

Officers were informed the other victim was assisted by friends to the hospital for his injuries. His condition is unknown at this time.

vehicle of interest (Spartanburg Police Department courtesy)

The Spartanburg Police Department said anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Crimestoppers.

The shooting is an ongoing investigation and additional information will be released as it becomes available.