1 killed after SUV strikes tree near NC line north of Myrtle Beach, troopers say

LONGS, S.C. (WBTW) – One person died after a wreck Sunday afternoon in Horry County, troopers say.

The wreck happened just after 4 p.m. Sunday on Highway 905 about seven miles north of Myrtle Beach, according to Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash involved a 2007 GMC Yukon, which was heading south on Highway 905 when it ran off the road to the left and struck a tree, Tidwell said.

The driver was the only occupant and was not wearing a seat belt, according to SCHP.

The driver was trapped in the SUV after the crash.

Once the driver was extricated, the person was taken to the Grand Strand Medical Center ER. That’s where the victim later died from injuries suffered in the wreck, troopers say.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the person killed.

