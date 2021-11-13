1 of 2 children accidentally shot in South Carolina last weekend dies at hospital Thursday

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One of the two children accidentally shot in Greenville County died at the hospital Thursday.

Two children, a boy and girl, suffered gunshot wounds Sunday afternoon at a home on Staunton Bridge Road.

Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said the two children were shot while playing outside the home. He said it happened when older, adult-aged family members were target practicing outside.

Deputies said they arrived on the scene and learned that the two victims were taken to the hospital prior to their arrival.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said the boy, 4-year-old Jeremiah Groves, Jr., of Greenville, died Thursday.



An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

Both children were suffering from at least one gunshot wound in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit in critical condition. According to deputies, the shooting is believed to be a result of an accidental discharge that occurred while adult-aged family members were conducting target practice outside.

This case remains under investigation by the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office and the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.

