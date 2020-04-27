1 officer killed, another in critical condition after shooting in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WGMB) — One Baton Rogue police officer is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting on Sunday afternoon in North Baton Rouge on Conrad Street.

The 36-year-old suspect Ronnie Cato was taken into custody after a four-hour standoff during which there was a shootout, police said.

The officers who were shot were looking for the suspect in a homicide that had occurred earlier Sunday morning at a house on Pamela Drive.

Speaking at a press conference Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul said the officer who was killed had been an officer for 21 years.

The officer in critical condition has been with the Baton Rouge Police department for seven years.

Baton Rouge Police Department spokesman Don Coppola confirmed the two officers involved were with the department.

One officer was taken to Our Lady of the Lake hospital.

