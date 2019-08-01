Live Now
CBS 17 Storm Team interactive radar

1 person dead following drowning call at Myrtle Beach motel

Around the South

by: WBTW

Posted: / Updated:

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Officers with the Myrtle Beach Police department are on the scene of a possible drowning.

According to MBPD Cpl. Thomas Vest, officers were called to the Sand Dollar Motel at 401 6th Ave North for a possible drowning. One person was taken to the hospital.

Horry County Coroner Robert Edge tells us that person later died at the hospital. Details on that person’s identity have not yet been released.

This is a developing story.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Local News
More National News
More Weather
More Sports
More Check This Out

Don't Miss