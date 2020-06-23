1 wounded in shooting in Virginia mall; frightened shoppers hide out inside

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — There is a large police presence at Chesterfield Towne Center as authorities respond to a shooting inside the mall Tuesday.

One person was sent to the hospital with injuries from the shooting, according to a tweet from police.

“@CCPDVa are responding to a shooting inside Chesterfield Towne Center,” Chesterfield police wrote just before 6:40 p.m. Tuesday. “One victim has been transported to (the) hospital with injuries. Please avoid the area. Anyone with info should call.”

Social media posts shared with WRIC claimed that people were hiding inside the mall due to the incident. Chesterfield police even responded to those who have reached out online.

By 7:40 p.m. Major Mike Louth with Chesterfield police spoke with reporters outside the mall.

A fight broke out in the food court and shots erupted, Louth said. The mall has been cleared and “is safe,” according to Louth. No arrests have been made.

A post on the county’s official Twitter page urged people to avoid the area and “adhere” to the warning from police.

