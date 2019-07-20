1 taken to hospital after car plows into SC dentist’s office

EASLEY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has been injured after a car smashed into the front of a business in Easley on Saturday.

WSPA photo

The incident happened at 5:25 p.m. on Saco Lowell Road when a car crashed into Advanced Family Dentistry.

Capt. Matthew Littleton with the Easley Fire Department said that the crash caused a fire and one person was transported to a nearby hospital.

According to Easley Police, the driver had a medical condition that caused them to go off the road.

That person’s condition is unknown at this time.

The business sustained extensive structural damage, police said. No one was inside the building at the time of the wreck.

