1 teen dead, another injured in shooting over marijuana edibles in Florida

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Manatee County deputies said they found a 17-year-old boy dead and a 14-year-old boy with gunshot wounds after an apparent marijuana transaction gone wrong Sunday night.

“The drug trade is a violent violent trade,” said Manatee County Sheriff Rick Wells. “It doesn’t matter if you are selling marijuana, heroin, fentanyl, there is always violence involved,” he continued.

The sheriff’s office was dispatched just before midnight to Myakka near the corner of Verna Bethany Road and State Road 64 East. There they found the two shooting victims.

The 14-year-old boy was flown to a local hospital in stable condition. He is expected to survive, deputies say. The 17-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a spokesperson for the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, detectives learned the two victims and four others – ages 14, 17, 21, and 21 – were involved in an arranged transaction of medical marijuana edibles. Deputies say both the victims and the suspects drove to an agreed-upon location and were sitting in their cars when the suspects attempted to rob them.

Multiple shots were fired at the victims, resulting in injury and death.

David Consuegra Jr., Hugo Maldonado, both 21, and two juveniles ages 14 and 17 are now in custody and charged with felony murder.

“The most disturbing part of this entire investigation for me is that you have so many juveniles.. so many young men involved in this who are willing to shoot and kill and rob a person over a little bit of money and a little bit of marijuana,” said Sheriff Rick Wells.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone the information on this case is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.