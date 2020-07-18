Police locate caregiver after 1-year-old boy found alone near Myrtle Beach

CAROLINA FOREST, S.C. (WBTW) — A toddler was found alone on Kent Lane near Carolina Forest around 7 p.m. Friday.

Police were asking for help identifying the child and locating his caregiver. The child were in the care of Horry County Police Department and Horry County Fire Rescue, police said.

The child was found wearing a red and white-stripped, long-sleeve shirt. Police also released a photo of the boy.

Later Friday night, police said the child’s caregiver was located. It’s not clear if anyone will be facing charges in the incident.

LATEST HEADLINES: