10-year-old girl critically injured in sledding accident

TROUSDALE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 10-year-old girl was critically injured in a sledding accident in Hartsville, Tennessee Wednesday evening, according to the child’s mother.

Stephanie Urick said she had been sledding for hours in the Hartsville area with her 10-year-old daughter Carolina.

Urick said the two were on a sled together, planning to head back to their car around 4 p.m., when the sled started wobbling back and forth along Starlite Road.

She said she lost control and they slammed into a large rock.

“At first, I didn’t think it was going to be a big deal,” Urick told News 2. “I thought, we’ll just crash into a snowbank, and then I saw the rock, and then that was scary.”

Carolina was knocked unconscious and when she woke up, she had no memory of sledding, according to her mother.

She was transported to Trousdale Medical Center, then to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, where doctors indicated she had a serious brain bleed.

After undergoing surgery, Urick said her daughter appeared to be recovering and the prognosis was positive.

“I believe in the power of prayer. I know God answers prayers,” Urick said. “I would like to give praise to God and Jesus and the Holy Spirit for letting us have the good news that we’ve had.”

The accident happened one day after a 9-year-old boy was killed while sledding in Brentwood. Police said Campbell Martin was riding on a tube being pulled down Seward Road by an ATV that was driven by his father, when he collided with a mailbox.

Campbell, a student at Scales Elementary in Brentwood, was transported to a Nashville hospital, where police said he died from his injuries.