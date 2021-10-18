100+ dogs found living inside Virginia home; 45 surrendered to SPCA

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Forty-five dogs were surrendered following a hoarding situation at a home on the Eastern Shore were sent to the Virginia Beach SPCA.

VBSPCA posted a video on its Facebook page that showed some of the dogs and explained the situation.

More than 100 dogs were found living inside the home.

“They are scared, dirty, and covered in fleas. These dogs have never been outside of that house before now,” the post said.

The majority of dogs will remain at the VBSPCA, while the rest will go to other rescue organizations in the region.



Officials say the dogs are currently getting settled at the shelter eager for a bath and a check-up from the vet.

