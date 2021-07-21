100+ images of child pornography found in Tennessee woman’s Google account, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Tennessee woman used Facebook to send a friend photos of children being sexually abused, leading law enforcement to discover more than 100 similar images on her Google account, an arrest warrant alleged.

The warrant states the social media company reported to detectives that on Feb. 15, a total of five images of child pornography were transferred from one user, listed as “justmecandy” to another user.

The account was found to belong to Candace Moore, a 36-year-old woman living in Nashville, Tennessee, according to the police report.

Candace Moore (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Investigators said the photos showed toddler and elementary-aged children being sexually abused.

The warrant alleged a search of Moore’s Google account showed more than 100 images of child pornography, similar to those shared through her Facebook account.

Police said some of the folders in the drive also contained non-pornographic selfie-style photos of Moore with the Nashville skyline in the background.

Moore was arrested and booked into jail Tuesday afternoon on two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. Her bond was set at $100,000.