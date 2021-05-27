100+ pounds of crystal meth, 40 pounds of cocaine seized from Tennessee home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Three people from Texas were arrested after more than 100 pounds of crystal meth and 40 pounds of what is suspected to be cocaine were found inside of a Nashville, Tennessee home during a bust of a “large-scale narcotics distribution operation,” according to police.

Arrest warrants indicate agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Metro police detectives executed a narcotics search warrant Wednesday morning on Alice Street, off West Trinity Lane beside the Cumberland River.

When the residence was searched, the police report states agents discovered 110 pounds of crystal meth, 40 pounds of suspected cocaine, more than two pounds of heroin, and cash in excess of $50,000.

Investigators said they also discovered a “drug ledger” depicting narcotics amounts and types.

Warrants identify the three men inside the home as 23-year-old Jose Raul Hernandez, 23-year-old Ismael Hernandez Perez, and 45-year-old Nahum Rodriguez Jaimes.

Hernandez Perez and Rodriguez Jaimes are from Austin, Texas, while Raul Hernandez lives in Pflugerville, Texas, according to court documents.

The police report states the three were likely using the home “as an overnight residence and narcotics stash and storage location,” as they participated in a “large-scale narcotics distribution operation.”

All three were booked into the Metro jail Wednesday on three felony drug charges. They were each held in lieu of a $150,000 bond.

Booking photos for all three were not immediately released by law enforcement.