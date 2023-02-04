GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — An 11-year-old has been charged following an incident near a Greenville County, South Carolina school in January.

According to the Greenville Police Department, the incident happened on Jan, 20 at 2:30 p.m. at 435 Summit Drive across the street from Summit Drive Elementary School in Greenville, South Carolina.

The incident report stated an 11-year-old girl was assaulted by an 11-year-old boy.

The victim told police she had recent confrontations with the boy, according to the incident report.

The boy was charged with second-degree assault and battery.

Greenville County Schools released the following statement:

When a student is criminally charged, Board Policy JCDA permits the school to take action based on the behavior, even if the conduct occurred off school grounds, as it can impact the safety and orderly operations of the school. There is an assessment of the nature of the charges, the student’s conduct, and the potential level of impact on the safety and orderly operation of the school. Based on that assessment, the discipline could be school-based, or in the event of a more serious charge, the student may be recommended by the school administration for an expulsion hearing in front of a hearing officer. That hearing can result in a variety of different outcomes. We are prohibited by law from commenting on the specific disciplinary action regarding an individual student. Greenville County Schools

The school district confirmed the principal is on administrative leave pending an internal investigation.