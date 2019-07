GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WNCN) – As many as 12 people were injured by a lightning strike Thursday afternoon in South Carolina, the National Weather Service reports.

The lightning strike hit in a river near Lawshee Plantation off Indian Hut Road in Andrews.

Georgetown County Emergency Manager Sam Hodge said three people were taken to the hospital. Four people were unresponsive at the scene.

