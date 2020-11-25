12-year-old driver, teen passenger killed in shooting on Tennessee interstate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police in Tennessee are investigating after two juveniles were killed and two others were wounded in a shooting inside a stolen pickup truck on the interstate near downtown Nashville early Tuesday morning

Officers responded around 3:15 a.m. to the shooting scene on Interstate 24 eastbound near Shelby Avenue in Nashville, on the east side of the downtown loop.

Metro police said gunshots were fired inside of the pickup truck, killing the 12-year-old driver, identified as Abdiwahab Adan, and a 14-year-old backseat passenger, Donquez Abernathy.

A 16-year-old boy who was sitting in the backseat of the truck was believed to be the shooter, according to police. He and a 14-year-old girl seated in the front seat were transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment of their injuries.

After the gunshots were fired, investigators said the pickup truck crashed into the side of a semi tractor-trailer.

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

(Photo: WKRN)

(Photo: WKRN)

(Photo: WKRN)

(Photo: WKRN)

A pistol was recovered from the truck, which had been reported stolen Nov. 19 from outside of a home on Cain Harbor Drive, where the keys had been left inside, according to police.

Here is another view of the scene. Huge traffic mess. Metro has the entrance ramp blocked off. @WKRN https://t.co/LgI9G7hhfi pic.twitter.com/Im6zFycKPi — Julia Palazzo WKRN (@JuliaPalazzoTV) November 24, 2020

The eastbound lanes of the interstate were closed to traffic and motorists were diverted onto Shelby Avenue until about 7:30 a.m., when the roadway reopened.

No additional information has been released, as the shooting remains under investigation by Metro police.