13-year-old Florida boy accused of stabbing grandmother to death

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A 13-year-old boy has been arrested and charged in the stabbing death of his grandmother.

St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway says officers were first called to the scene on 60th Avenue South around 3:30 a.m. When officers arrived, Holloway says they found 58-year-old Gloria Davis dead with multiple stab wounds.

Two children – a 13-year-old boy and a 12-year-old boy – were also inside the home at the time. Holloway says officers interviewed both and later arrested the 13-year-old.

The 13-year-old boy has been charged with second-degree murder. 8 On Your Side is not naming him because he is a juvenile.

“All we were able to able to ascertain is that the grandson did stab his grandmother several times,” Holloway said.

Police say the 13-year-old has no arrest record and has no history of trouble at school. Chief Holloway says they’re trying to figure out why this happened.

“The detectives are trying to do the same thing you’re doing – trying to figure out what triggered a 13-year-old to kill his grandmother,” Holloway said. “What caused this juvenile to do what he did?”

According to the chief, the state attorney’s office will decide whether the boy is tried as an adult.

Holloway says the other child in the home, a 12-year-old, is considered a witness.

“He was not aware of what was going on at the time,” the chief said. “As we did the questioning, we were able to figure out he knew something but not everything that happened.”

Before the victim was identified and her grandson was arrested, 8 On Your Side spoke with her cousin. Felicia Kennedy said Davis worked for the United States Postal Service.

“[She was] a beautiful person, inside and out,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy said the victim’s sons were “her life,” but did not specify how many children her cousin had.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now