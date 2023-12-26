MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach go-kart track is being sued by the parents of a 13-year-old who was “permanently disfigured” in a crash when the go-kart caught on fire.

The lawsuit was filed Dec. 21 by Albert and Kathy Nieves against Broadway Grand Prix and its parent company, Lazarus Entertainment Group. The family was visiting from New Jersey in July for their daughter’s softball tournament.

The lawsuit alleges negligence after the 13-year-old was injured when the go-kart she was driving caught on fire when it collided with another go-kart. The girl suffered severe burns and “mental anguish” and was stuck in the go-kart.

The lawsuit alleges, among several other things, that Broadway Grand Prix failed to inspect the go-karts, go-kart tracks and amusement park for hazards and dangerous conditions, as well as failing to maintain the go-karts, go-kart tracks and amusement park in reasonably safe conditions.

Lazarus Entertainment Group was also named in the lawsuit for allegedly failing to ensure their employees were qualified to supervise patrons of all ages.

The Nieves are seeking an unspecified amount in actual and punitive damages for physical pain and suffering, emotional trauma, temporary and permanent disfigurement, past, present and future medical expenses and loss of enjoyment of life, according to the lawsuit.