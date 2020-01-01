14-year-old accused of threatening mass shooting at Florida Publix

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — A 14-year-old boy was arrested Monday night for posting a message to Instagram threatening to commit a mass shooting at a Publix in Boynton Beach, officials said.

The Boynton Beach Police Department was notified about the post by a Publix representative and immediately began investigating.

Detectives identified the teen responsible and arrested him on charges of written threats of a mass shooting.

The teen reportedly told detectives it was a joke.

“The Boynton Beach Police Department will vigorously investigate any claim of harm against our community, and arrest any individual responsible,” the police department said. “We urge parents to have conversations with their children about the severity of this.”

