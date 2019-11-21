14-year-old arrested for stabbing father to death with spear

TERRYTOWN, La. (WGNO) – A 14-year-old Louisiana boy is behind bars after he stabbed his father to death with a spear Wednesday, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The teen called deputies to a home in the 2100-block of Browning Lane in Tarrytown around 10 a.m. and told officers he had just stabbed his father, sheriff’s officials say.

When deputies arrived, they found a 50-year-old man inside the home who had been stabbed multiple times.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

The officers arrested the victim’s 14-year-old son and were able to identify the murder weapon, which the JPSO has described as a spear.

The victim and the arrested suspect have not yet been identified.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now