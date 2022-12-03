GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Police Department arrested a 16-year-old early Saturday morning on many charges.
According to police, an officer responded to an apartment complex off Century Circle in reference to a car break-in.
Upon arrival, the officer located two suspects in the parking lot. When he made contact with the suspects, one fled the scene on foot.
The other suspect was detained after a brief scuffle according to officers.
Police said a loaded firearm and drugs were found while searching the teen.
The police arrested and charged the teenager with the following:
– Unlawful Carry of a Firearm
– Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana
– Resisting Arrest
– Car break-in
– Possession of Stolen Goods
– Drug Paraphernalia
– Public Intoxication
The teenager was transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice.