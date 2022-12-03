Handcuffs sit on a table in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Police Department arrested a 16-year-old early Saturday morning on many charges.

According to police, an officer responded to an apartment complex off Century Circle in reference to a car break-in.

Upon arrival, the officer located two suspects in the parking lot. When he made contact with the suspects, one fled the scene on foot.

The other suspect was detained after a brief scuffle according to officers.

Police said a loaded firearm and drugs were found while searching the teen.

The police arrested and charged the teenager with the following:

– Unlawful Carry of a Firearm

– Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana

– Resisting Arrest

– Car break-in

– Possession of Stolen Goods

– Drug Paraphernalia

– Public Intoxication

The teenager was transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice.