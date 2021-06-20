16-year-old girl attacked by bear at campsite in Great Smoky Mountains National Park

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (AP) – Officials say a 16-year-old girl was attacked by a bear Friday in Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

National Park Service officials say the girl’s family managed to scare the bear away from the area after the 12:30 a.m. attack Friday. The agency says the girl is in stable condition.

Officials told news outlets that a bear that kept trying to come into the campsite was identified by the family as the one responsible for the attack.

Later, rangers shot and killed it. Forensic testing showed the bear had human blood on it.

For breaking news delivered to you, subscribe to CBS17’s breaking news email list

The campsite about 6 miles from Maddron Bald Trailhead has been closed.

The Knoxville News reported the site was in the Cosby section of the park, which is about a mile from the North Carolina line.