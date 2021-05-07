17-year-old pleads ‘delinquent’ in hit-and-run that severely injured high school band director

DILLON CO, S.C. (WBTW) – A juvenile pleaded guilty in connection with a hit-and-run crash that severely injured Dillon High School’s band director, according to the solicitor.

Assistant Fourth Circuit Solicitor Shipp Daniel said a 17-year-old teenager pleaded delinquent, which is the equivalent of a guilty plea, in juvenile court on Wednesday. The teen was taken to the state Juvenile Justice Department in Columbia, where he will be evaluated.

Adrian Wright was hit in December while riding his bicycle on Highway 34 in Dillon County. Wright has been the band director at Dillon School District Four for 21 years, according to his linkedin page.

Wright set out to complete a 50-mile bike ride to celebrate his 43rd birthday on that day, according to a gofundme page set up on behalf of his wife, Kadra Wright, for medical expenses.

“He has endured multiple surgeries, including an above-the-knee amputation. He will require additional procedures, therapy, home modifications, and a prosthesis,” according to Heather English Moss, who organized the fundraiser.