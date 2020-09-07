19-year-old arrested in SC drive-by shooting was out on bond, deputies say

Ayone Ruff. (Courtesy of the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office via WIS)

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) – A 19-year-old faces charges in a drive-by shooting in Newberry County, South Carolina.

The shooting happened Friday on Upper Lane in the Helena area outside Newberry.

Deputies say a man in a car drove past a home and fired several shots into the house using an “assault type rifle.”

Thankfully, no one was hit, although two people were inside the home at the time.

As the shooter tried to drive away, he crashed the car and ran away on foot, deputies said. Hours later, deputies arrested Ayone Ruff, 19, of Newberry. Police tracked him down to a residential area near Broad River Road and Interstate 20.

Ruff faces charges of two counts of attempted murder, DUI, and weapons charges. He remains in the Newberry County Detention Center, as of Monday.

Deputies say Ruff was out on bond at the time of the shooting in two different criminal cases. Charges in those cases include armed robbery, assault, and assault using explosives.

“We just have to find a way to keep dangerous and violent offenders in jail to protect our neighborhoods,” Sheriff Lee Foster said.

The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, Newberry City Police and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division joined efforts to investigate the crime.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department helped arrest Ruff.

