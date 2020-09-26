19-year-old charged with felony DUI in SC crash that killed 1, injured 2 children

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been charged with three counts of felony DUI after a deadly crash in Pickens County that happened on Friday afternoon.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on S.C. 183 at about 12:22 p.m.

The driver of a 2016 Ford Pickup truck crossed the center line and hit a 2014 Toyota head-on.

The driver of the Toyota died at the scene. Their identity has not yet been released.

Two children in the vehicle, ages eight and five, were injured and transported to the hospital, troopers said.

Andrew Brezeale, 19, of Easley, has been charged with one count of felony DUI resulting in death and two felony DUIs resulting in great bodily injury.

He remains in the Pickens County Detention Center. The crash is under investigation by the SCHP MAIT team and the Pickens County Coroner’s Office.

