19-year-old roommates charged after shooting at apartment near University of South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – Police say a fight between residents outside a Columbia apartment complex where many college students live ended in a shooting early Friday morning.

It happened around 1 a.m. at Granby Mills on Heyward Street. Columbia police quickly arrived and detained two teens for questioning.

Richard Gainey III and Harlen Shumaker now face charges.

Police say the 19-year-olds, who live together at Granby Mills, were arguing with others outside the complex when they went back to their room to get guns.

When the pair went back to the group outside, they started physically fighting with others. The suspects are accused of shooting into the air multiple times.

Thankfully, no one was hit by gunfire.

Gainey and Shumaker are both charged with pointing and presenting a firearm, discharging a firearm in the city limits, and unlawful carrying of a pistol.

University of South Carolina Police officers assisted with the investigation.

