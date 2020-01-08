19-year-old soldier found unresponsive at Fort Jackson dies at hospital

FORT JACKSON, S.C. (WIS) – A Minnesota Army National Guard soldier training at Fort Jackson was rushed to the hospital after being found unresponsive Wednesday morning.

The 19-year-old didn’t wake up and unfortunately died despite the efforts of cadre, EMS and hospital staff, according to Fort Jackson officials.

Officials have not yet identified the soldier.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the family members and teammates of the deceased soldier. We are providing every comfort and assistance that we can to all involved,” said U.S. Army Training Center and Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Milford H. Beagle, Jr.

The soldier’s cause of death is under investigation.

