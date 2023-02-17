RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A 2.4 magnitude earthquake shook parts of South Carolina near the North Carolina border on Friday.

The quake hit at 7:42 p.m. close to the town of Jefferson, South Carolina, which is in western Chesterfield County, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake was felt in Pageland, South Carolina, about 11 miles away — very close to the North Carolina border, according to a map with the USGS.

The furthest away the earthquake was felt was 16 miles near the town of Ruby. Most earthquake reports associated with the incident were from nearby Pageland.

South Carolina’s earthquake is the second in the Carolinas in about three weeks.

On Jan. 28, a 1.8 magnitude quake hit northeast of Boone, North Carolina, in Watauga County and was felt more than 16 miles away, the United States Geological Survey reported.

That quake hit less than 30 miles from Sparta, where a 5.1 magnitude event shook the town and caused widespread damage on Aug. 9, 2020.

There was a 3.6 magnitude earthquake in June 2022 near the same area as Friday’s quake in Elgin, South Carolina. That was the biggest earthquake in the Carolinas since the magnitude 5.1 hit Sparta.

South Carolina also had a magnitude 4.1 earthquake near Parkersville in February 2014.

South Carolina is no stranger to seismic activity as there are many fault lines across the state.

The largest quake ever recorded on the east coast was a magnitude 7.0 earthquake near Charleston in 1886.